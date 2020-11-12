Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Unveil Statue Of Swami Vivekananda At JNU Today

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today at 6:30 pm.

Image credit: Twitter @ Prime Minister
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus will be held online via video-conferencing. The university will begin the statue unveiling ceremony by hosting a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm, this evening. The life-size Swami Vivekananda statue has been installed at the university campus with the support of the JNU alumni.

Looking forward to the programme, the Prime Minister took to his micro-blogging site, Twitter, and said: “At 6:30 this evening, I will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing.”

In a JNU statement issued on Sunday, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said: “Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce...Swami Vivekananda always spoke for the education and well-being of Indians, especially of the less privileged and strongly celebrated the idea of India where industry will meet the national pride.”

The university will also organise an online convocation this year on November 18. The JNU convocation in its fourth edition is scheduled to be held online in virtual mode due to COVID-19 and the restrictions associated with it.

