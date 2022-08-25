Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today

Image credit: File PM Narendra Modi will address Smart India Hackathon finalists today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the grand finale participants of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 today, August 25. The Prime Minister will address the finalists through a video conference at 8 pm. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its inception and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25.”