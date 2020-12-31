Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Rajkot

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat in a virtual mode.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 7:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat in a virtual mode. During the ceremony the Prime Minister noted that India has emerged to be the nerve centre of global health. He also said that the new infrastructure is expected to boost the health infrastructure of the country while reflecting his dream of building AIIMS in all the Indian states.Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Health Minister and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health Harsh Vardhan were also present during the ceremony.

He also informed that there has been an increase in the MBBS seats to 31,000 and in postgraduate medical courses seats to 24,000.

The Prime Minister said, “India will play the most important role in the future of health and the health of the future. Our focus was always on humanity. Bidding farewell to this year with a new health infrastructure reflects the difficulties we faced in 2020 and also stands for the hope we have for the year”.

Around 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project. It is expected to be built at an estimated cost of Rs1,195 crore by mid-2022.

