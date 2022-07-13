Prime Minister Narendra Modi Laid Foundation, Inaugurated AIIMS Jharkhand

Image credit: Shutterstock Prime Minister Modi Inaugurated AIIMS Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation theatre services at AIIMS Deoghar during his visit to Jharkhand on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. "In line with our commitment of providing top-quality healthcare services like IPD and OT at AIIMS, Deoghar, will be inaugurated," Prime Minister Modi had said earlier.

According to the centre, the setting up of these new facilities in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care services to the population and create a large community of health workers for the betterment of the region.

AIIMS hospital in Deoghar will cater not only to the people of Jharkhand but also the neighboring states of Bihar and West Bengal.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) along with night shelter services were started in August 2021. Interestingly, it was PM Modi who had laid the foundation stone back in 2018 and within 4 years of time, AIIMS hospital has been made operational with IPD and Occupational Therapy (OT) services. Additionally, hostel accommodation for the medical students along with academic classes have also started from AIIMS Deoghar campus.

AIIMS campus will have a 750 bed multi-specialty center, 1000-seater auditorium, 100-seater MBBS college, student’s hostel, and residential facility for the inhouse staff. AIIMS Deoghar will be a landmark for medical research and excellence in coming years.

The construction work for AIIMS hospital was awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd, New Delhi firm by National Building Construction Company (NBCC). The work is being implemented by Ministry of health & family welfare under PMSSY scheme.

