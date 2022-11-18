Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Month-Long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ Tomorrow

Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be inaugurated on November 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a month-long event titled ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ tomorrow, November 19, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ is being organized in Varanasi from November 17 to December 16 with the objective to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has been actively monitoring the preparations of the programme in Varanasi to take stock of the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Kashi. Previously, he also held meetings with the Minister of Railways, GOI, Governor of Tamil Nadu, officials of the UP government and other key stakeholders to ensure the successful organization of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is being organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries and the government of UP. The programme aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience. The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu under 12 categories such as students, teachers, literature, culture, artisans, spiritual, heritage, business, entrepreneurs, professionals and others will be visiting Varanasi on the eight-day tours. They will participate in special programmes curated to interact with local people of the same trade, profession and interest. The delegates will also visit places of interest in and around Varanasi including Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

Students of (Banaras Hindu University) BHU and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will be participating in the academic programmes. They will study the comparative practices pertaining to various sectors in the two regions and document the learnings. The first group of delegates consisting of 200 students started their tour from Chennai on November 17.

Along with this, a month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, One District One Product (ODOP) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places and others of the two regions will be put up in Varanasi for the benefit of the local people. During the inaugural programme, the Prime Minister will interact with the delegates coming from Tamil Nadu. The inauguration ceremony will witness various cultural performances such as vocal renditions by Ilaiyaraaja, and book releases.