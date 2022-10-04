Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur tomorrow October 5, 2022. Along with inaugurating AIIMS Bilaspur the minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3650 crore and also address a public function. PM Modi will also participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur ground tomorrow.

The Prime Minister's vision and commitment to strengthening health services across the country are being showcased again through the inauguration of AIIMS Bilaspur. The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at the cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH 105, worth over Rs. 1690 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. The project will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the region. Mr Modi will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla. Costing about Rs 140 crore, the college will help make available trained manpower for hydropower projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help upskill the youth and provide ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector.

