Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Today

PM Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur today.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh today, October 5. He will also take part in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations. According to an official release, he will also launch and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over 3,650 crores, as well as host public meetings I the state.

The release also stated that the Prime Minister will begin the inauguration ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur at 11.30 am. After that, he will head to Luhnu Ground at around 12:45 pm to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects as well as to speak at a public event. At 3:15 pm, the minister will then reach Kullu's Dhalpur Ground, where he would take part in the Dussehra celebrations.

The inauguration of AIIMS, Bilaspur demonstrates PM Modi's vision and commitment to enhancing health care across the country. The minister will be present at the International Kullu Dussehra celebration, to see the Rath Yatra.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the newly constructed hospital in October 2017, and it is under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The hospital, which is spread across 247 acres, is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis services, as well as modern diagnostic instruments such as ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI. It also features a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and an AYUSH building with 30 beds. It has also established a Centre for Digital Health to deliver health services in remote parts of the state.