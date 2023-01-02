Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress On January 3

108th Indian Science Congress will be held on January 3

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will organise the 108th Indian Science Congress tomorrow, January 3, at its Amravati Road Campus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the session through video conferencing. The inaugural ceremony will start at 9:30 am.

As per the official release, technical sessions of the event have been divided into 14 sections under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university’s Mahatma Jotiba Phule Educational Campus. The theme of the 108th Indian Science Congress this year is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.”

Apart from the technical session, there will be a Women’s Science Congress, a Farmers’ Science Congress, a Children’s Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, a section on Science and Society and a Science Communicators’ Congress. The Plenary Sessions will feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT and medical research.

"A special attraction of the event is a mega expo “Pride of India”. The prominent developments, major achievements and significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to society will be showcased in the exhibition, which brings together and displays hundreds of new ideas, innovations, and products covering the entire canvas of the scientific world," reads an official statement.

Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis will grace the event as a chief guest.