  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Varanasi, Inaugurates Midday Meal Kitchen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Varanasi, Inaugurates Midday Meal Kitchen

In his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 3:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Over 10 Lakh Children Out Of Schools, Anganwadis In Karnataka, High Court Told
Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents
Very Important For Girls To Be Educated: Aam Aadmi Party Leader
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
46 Delhi Government Schools Will Have 'Hobby Hubs' To Train Students In Music, Instruments
Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Varanasi, Inaugurates Midday Meal Kitchen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Midday Meal Kitchen
Varanasi:

In his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen here.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will launch and lay foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,774 crore focused on improving infrastructure and ease of living, officials said. The kitchen at the LT College has a capacity of cooking midday meals for around 1 lakh students, they said.

Reacting to the launch, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the kitchens should be started at all 11 places proposed during the SP regime.

"At the time of SP's rule, the Akshaya Patra Yojana was started for providing nutritious and hot food to students. In the last five years, the BJP government kept it closed.

But, now fearing the anger of students and the youth, it is compelled to start this scheme," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Click here for more Education News
Mid Day meal scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare Session 1 Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare Session 1 Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA Drops 4 Questions From Answer Key; How It Will Impact Merit List
JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA Drops 4 Questions From Answer Key; How It Will Impact Merit List
Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details
Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details
Over 10 Lakh Children Out Of Schools, Anganwadis In Karnataka, High Court Told
Over 10 Lakh Children Out Of Schools, Anganwadis In Karnataka, High Court Told
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................