Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Formally Inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam On Saturday

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 12:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday formally inaugurate the month long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi, a senior official said. He will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar Chairman Vidyasagar Rai said.

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Aimed at reviving the cultural links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organised in Varanasi. ALSO READ | All Languages Given Importance In NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan At 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'

It is an initiative of the central government as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The programme aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and highlight the Tamil language and culture. The programme from November 17 to December 16 will strive to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu.

