  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exhorts Students To Celebrate 'Festival Of Examinations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exhorts Students To Celebrate 'Festival Of Examinations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 10:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students
Use CUET Scores To Admit Students In UG Programmes, UGC Tells Central Universities
GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Other Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exhorts Students To Celebrate 'Festival Of Examinations'
PM Narendra Modi encourages students to celebrate 'Festival of Exams'
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1. The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year. "Come, let’s celebrate the festival of examinations. Let’s talk stress free examinations. See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha," Modi said in a tweet.

The event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Assures MBBS Courses In Hindi Language, Revamps Flagship Schemes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Assures MBBS Courses In Hindi Language, Revamps Flagship Schemes
Bachelor In Science In Philippines Can't Be Equated With India's MBBS: National Medical Commission
Bachelor In Science In Philippines Can't Be Equated With India's MBBS: National Medical Commission
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students
Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................