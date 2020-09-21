Prime Minister To Speak At IIT Guwahati Convocation Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will host its convocation online tomorrow from 11 am. As its chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students at 12 noon. The convocation, in its twenty second edition, has gone online due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it.The virtual convocation will be streamed live on the IIT Guwahati’s website, YouTube and Facebook page on September 22 from 11 am.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also address the ceremony online as the guests of honour. The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will be present as the special guest.

Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati and Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will address the gathering during the virtual convocation.

The Prasar Bharati News Service in a tweet said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the students of IITGuwahati as the chief guest for their 22nd Convocation ceremony tomorrow, September 22. The premier institute will host their convocation virtually this year keeping in mind the safety concerns owing to the ongoing pandemic.”

It further added: “Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank and Sanjay Dhotre MP, Minister of State for Education will be the guests of honour and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been invited as a special guest.”

IIT Guwahati will award the degrees and medals online to the 1803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students this year. The institute has created a virtual reality-based convocation wherein the graduates can experience the ceremony online with “avatars’ of the graduates, directors and other medal-holders.

The institute, this year, has also created a photo-booth for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. The faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to IIT Guwahati.