Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Participants Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 grand finale participants tomorrow, August 25. The Prime Minister will address the participating students through a video conference. The Smart India Hackathon 2022 has two editions -- SIH Hardware and SIH Software. The hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26.

"PM Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its beginning and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25," Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said. Hackathon is a nationwide initiative that provides a platform to the students to solve some of the problems they face in daily life, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

The winners will be awarded a prize money of Rs 1 lakh on each problem statement in the SIH 2022. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be given to the winning teams.

As per the reports, a total of 476 problem statements were received from 53 government organisations for the SIH this year. "The winning teams of institute level hackathon organised under SIH 2022 comprising of more than 15,000 students will participate at the national level in this year's SIH grand finale. These teams will visit the designated nodal center and work on these problem statements during the grand finale," Mr Sarkar added.

SIH was first held in 2017, the innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) organises SIH once a year for students to come up with solutions to problems posed by ministries, public sector units, non-governmental organisations and industries. This year the Ministry of Education is organising SIH software and hardware edition for more than 15,000 students. The MoE has also introduced Smart India Hackathon - Junior for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.