Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Shikshak Parv Today

Prime Minister Modi will address Shikshak Parv today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Shikshak Parv today, September 7, virtually and will launch several initiatives of the education sector. Shikshak Parv seeks to celebrate the aspirations of every child and teacher by emphasizing the “various cornerstones of education”.

A social media post of the Ministry of Education said: “In order to enhance the school quality, inclusive practices and sustainability, #ShikshakParv will celebrate every child and teachers’ aspirations by emphasising on various cornerstones of education.”

Join Hon'ble PM @narendramodi today at 10.30AM.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), earlier in a statement said that PM Modi will launch Indian Sign Language Dictionary, Talking Books, School Quality Assurance and AssessmentFramework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjai Portal.

While the Indian Sign Language Dictionary is audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning, Talking Books are audio books for the visually impaired.

The School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal will facilitate education volunteers, donors, CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India', it noted. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO said.