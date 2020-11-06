Prime Minister To Attend IIT Delhi Convocation Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will host its convocation tomorrow and as its chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address it. The IIT Delhi convocation, in its fifty-first edition, will be held with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the campus due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it. Most attendees of the IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation will join online at the institute’s website.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also address the IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation as the guests of honour. The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will be present as the special guest.

IIT Delhi will award the degrees and medals to 873 students graduating from the institute with undergraduate (UG) degrees, including 744 BTech students and 105 BTech and MTech (Dual-Degree) students. Along with the BTech and BTech and MTech dual degree students, as many as 298 PhD holders will also be awarded and the total number of students earning postgraduate (PG) degrees (including PhD, MS (R), MTech, MDes, MBA, PG Diploma (Naval Construction), and DIIT) is 1146.

During the IIT Delhi’s convocation tomorrow, the institute will also present the Alumni Awards 2020. This year, in 2020, five alums have received the Distinguished Alumni Award, one alumni has received the Distinguished Alumni Service Award and two alumni have received the maiden Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award.