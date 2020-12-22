Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address AMU’s Centenary Celebrations Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today, December 22 at 10 am via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release a postal stamp during the event. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.

Extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

“AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan,” the PMO release said.

Buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been illuminated for the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on.”

"Moreover the landmark buildings and administrative block of the University besides several gates are being decorated with lights depicting the rich and unique heritage of the University," he said.

"It is a great festival for the students, teachers and those associated with the University," he added.

This is the first time Prime Minister Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.

"The vice-chancellor is very grateful to the Prime Minister and education minister for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend the celebration. This is an important day for the university," Mr Peerzada had added.