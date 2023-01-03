Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address 108th Session Of Indian Science Congress Today

PM Modi will address ISC 2023 today virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th annual session of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) today, January 3 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. The theme of ISC 2023 is ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment’. The annual season of the Science Congress will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

The first session of the Indian Science Congress was held in 1914. The 108th ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.

The participants, as per an official statement, will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, it added.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC 2023. While Children’s Science Congress will be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children, Farmer’s Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture.

Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women, the government statement added.