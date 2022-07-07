  • Home
Prime Minister Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi, Praise Them For Their Talents

"Many congratulations to all of you. You all have different talent. You are very talented people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told schoolchildren.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 8:50 pm IST | Source: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Varanasi:

"You are very talented people", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a bunch of little children who showcased for him skills ranging from yoga asanas to playing the drum. The Prime Minister said this during his interaction with the schoolchildren before he addressed a summit on the implementation of the National Education Programme here.

ALSO READ | Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates 3-Day Seminar On National Education Policy In Varanasi

Dressed in their school uniform, the students surrounded the Prime Minister as he sat in a chair amidst them. A student sang the Shiv Tandav stotram while another played a drum. One of them performed yoga while another recited a poem on the importance of cleanliness.

"Many congratulations to all of you. You all have different talent. You are very talented people," PM Modi told them as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the interaction standing behind the prime minister.

ALSO READ | Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam On National Education Policy; Key Highlights

The Prime Minister also asked the children if they keep cleanliness and exercise daily, to which they replied in yes. While addressing the summit, PM Modi recalled his interaction with the students and said he was surprised to see such talented students of government schools.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
