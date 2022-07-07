Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam On National Education Policy; Key Highlights

Image credit: Shutterstock Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam On NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday July 7, inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The summit is being held for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across the country. The Prime Minister Modi, while addressing at Varanasi Shiksha Samagam, said, "our education system and young generation carry a big part of realizing the pledges of the - Amrit Kaal." He conveyed his best wishes for the Samagam while bowing to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam witnessed the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, State Ministers, educationists and other stakeholders.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the Samagam while bowing to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen at LT College which has a capacity of cooking midday meals for around 1 lakh students.

The Prime Minister quoted in his statement, “The basic premise of the National Education Policy is to take education out of narrow thinking and connect it with the modern ideas of the 21st century.”

"There was never a dearth of intellect and talent in the country, however, the education system created by the Britishers was never part of the Indian ethos," he added.

Here are the key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deliberation on Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam