  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Modi To Address Conclave On School Education Under NEP 2020 On Friday

Prime Minister Modi To Address Conclave On School Education Under NEP 2020 On Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy 2020 on Friday through video-conference.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 3:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12; Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
11 Teachers From Delhi Bag CBSE Teachers' Awards
Shikshak Parv 2020: Education Ministry To Organise Conclave On Schooling
Tamil Nadu Announces 5-Day Break For Students From Online Classes From September 21
CBSE Teachers’ Award: Education Minister Felicitates 38 Winners In Virtual Ceremony
'Padhna Likhna Abhiyan' To Achieve Goal Of Total Literacy By 2030: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Prime Minister Modi To Address Conclave On School Education Under NEP 2020 On Friday
NEP 2020: Prime Minister To Address Conclave On Schooling On Friday
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) on Friday through video-conference. The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the "Shiksha Parv", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The "Shiksha Parv" (education festival) is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the new National Education Policy forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on several aspects of the NEP are being organised across the country, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi had also delivered the inaugural address at the "Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020" on August 7 and addressed the "Governors' Conference" on the policy on September 7. The Prime Minister has been championing the NEP and speaking to the stakeholders, highlighting its features and backing wide consultations to address everyone's concerns as it is implemented.

The NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century, which was announced 34 years after the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms at both the school and higher education level, the government has said. The new National Education Policy aims at making the country an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that will contribute directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, the government has said.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) New Education Policy (NEP) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Ministry of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
.......................... Advertisement ..........................