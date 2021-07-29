Prime Minister Launches Academic Bank Of Credit, New CBSE Assessment Framework To Mark 1 Year Of NEP

One year of NEP 2020, PM Modi launches several new initiatives

To mark the one-year anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched several initiatives in the education sector. The initiatives include the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which will allow students to exit higher education programmes and rejoin later, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, and guidelines for internationalization of higher education. He also launched the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new assessment framework.

The Prime Minister in a video conference addressed education policymakers, including the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, students, teachers and education administrators from across the country.

PM Modi said the engineering programmes in regional languages will benefit all sections of the society, including the Dalits and the students from other backward categories (OBCs).

Reiterating the vision of NEP 2020, the Prime Minister said that the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is based on modern technology which seeks to bring a change in the education sector, adding that students can take a break from the course they are studying and come back again within a specified period without missing the credits earned during the previous session.

PM Modi has also launched Vidya Pravesh. Vidya Pravesh is a three-month play-based school preparation module for Class 1 students.

Apart from these, initiatives including NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT); Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning Levels (SAFAL), a competency-based assessment framework for Classes 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools were also launched. A website dedicated to artificial intelligence has also been launched.

During the address, PM Modi said: “Indian youth is giving a new face to digital India. NEP 2020 makes them believe that the country supports them.”

“National Digital Education Architecture and National Technology Forum will play a big role in improving digital technologies of India,” the Prime Minister added.