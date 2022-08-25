Prime Minister Addresses Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale; Stresses On Social, Institutional Support

PM Modi addresses students in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students participating in the grand finale of this year's Smart India Hackathon (SIH) today August 25. During the address, PM Modi stressed on the need for social and institutional support. The hackathon, a nationwide initiative, seeks to provide the students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

The Prime Minister interacted with teams who developed a crime predicting model or tool for hotspot mapping using image processing and artificial intelligence and machine learning approach; transfer of multimedia data through police radio sets; and optical character recognition of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts. The Prime Minister congratulated these students for their innovations and wished them best of luck.

The Ministry of Education is organising Smart India Hackathon software and hardware edition for more than 15,000 students. This year Smart India Hackathon - Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.

During the address, PM Modi said: "Smart India Hackathon is a good example of public participation and is significant in many ways. All sectors in India are undergoing a revolution and becoming advanced."

Urging the youth to work towards innovative solutions, Prime Minister Modi said: "Few days back from now, we completed 75 years of independence. The country is working on big resolutions on how our country will be after 100 years of independence. You are the innovators who are the flag bearers of the slogan of 'Jai Anusandhan' for the fulfillment of these resolutions," he said.