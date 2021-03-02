Prime Minister To Address Session On Using Education For ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people tomorrow at 10:30 am to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 7:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people tomorrow at 10:30 am to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. The session will be in online mode as part of the webinar on Union Budget 2021-22 announcements.

The webinar will begin with an inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

He is expected to discuss the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre’s scheme named ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’.

AtmaNirbhar Bharat was launched on May 12, 2020 aimed at making the country self-sustaining and self-generating.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed about the session on his official Twitter handle.

The online session will feature a panel of leaders, scientists and industrialists.

Apart from the main session, there will be a break-away session on "Using Glue Grant to Develop Education Hubs". It will be chaired by Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary at Department of Science and Technology.

