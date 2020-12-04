Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address IIT2020 Global Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote at IIT2020 Global Summit today, through a video conference. The theme of this year's summit organised by PanIIT USA is 'The Future is Now'.

The Prime Minister's Office informed that this year's meet will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation, and universal education.

Yesterday, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to inform about the summit. He wrote, "Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will be e-inaugurating the IIT2020 Global Summit tomorrow at 9.30 PM IST."

He also said this year's summit shall focus on crafting a resilient path to global sustainability through innovation.

The PanIIT USA organisation is more than 20 years old. It has been organising this annual conference since 2013, where it invites eminent speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia, and government.

The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni. Besides India, the organisation has an active presence in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Korea, Singapore, and Australia.