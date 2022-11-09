Primary Schools To Reopen In Delhi From Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Delhi Primary Schools to reopen today

The primary Schools in the national capital, Delhi will reopen and outdoor activities will be resumed for all classes from today, November 9. The decision has been taken as the air pollution in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) ameliorated over the last three days.

Due to high pollution levels, the Delhi government announced additional measures on November 4, including the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50 per cent of its employees. The schools have also implemented a number of precautions to protect students, including the use of breathing exercises, and mental and emotional well-being activities. Also Read || Delhi Pollution: Principals Welcome Move To Reopen Schools, Environmentalists Call It Knee-Jerk Reaction

According to Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, a handbook or written guide will be given out to the students to educate them on what kinds of meals, drinks, and behaviours they should adopt to improve the situation. "It serves both purposes. First, it ensures a proper continuity in their education without any interruption, and it also channelises a conducive environment in which there are no possibilities of health hazards. "We have a proper medical treatment facility to take care of children if they face any discomfort or pain," she stated.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, Delhi Public School (DPS) Indirapuram, said, "We have administered many steps to safeguard students. Teachers encourage students to have a balanced diet with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to increase the stability and viability of the lungs and liver." "Anti-pollution masks are being distributed to students. Air purifiers have been placed at strategic locations to purify the environment. These steps will surely ensure good attendance and safeguard the health of our students," she further added. ALSO READ | Schools, Parents Welcome Closure Of Physical Classes In View Of Pollution In Delhi-NCR

Many schools in the Delhi NCR region have closed owing to rising pollution levels. Due to increasing Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the Delhi CM announced the shutdown of schools in the national capital. As AQI levels are now below 400, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools.

The national capital’s AQI level spiralled to 450, just nearby to the "severe plus" category, on November 3, the Commission of Air Quality Management directed to ban the plying of non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi NCR and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures.

- With PTI Inputs