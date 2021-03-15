  • Home
Students who do not wish to attend the school have the option of attending online classes for the entire period. Only those students were allowed to attend schools who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 6:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir Resumes Physical Classes In Primary, Middle Schools (Representational Image)
Srinagar:

Primary and middle schools in Kashmir resumed physical classes on Monday after a gap of one year, but the attendance was low due to apprehensions about the spread of COVID-19. The schools across the Valley were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in the wake of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the students of primary and middle schools resumed the class work on Monday. They said the attendance, however, was on the lower side in the wake of some COVID-19 positive cases being detected in some schools of the Valley over the past 14 days after the high and higher secondary schools were reopened by the administration.

"The exact number of students who attended the classes today would be known later in the evening as the figures are pouring in," the officials said.

Private schools had higher attendance of the students as the management of these schools bifurcated the existing classes to reduce the number of students in each class. The students of each group can attend physical classes on alternate days while they have to attend the online classes on the remaining three days of the week.

However, those students who do not wish to attend the school have the option of attending online classes for the entire period. Only those students were allowed to attend schools who had been granted permission in writing by their parents. Most private schools had sought no-objection certificates from the parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issues arising due to the conduct of physical classes. Several schools have asked the students to bring along medical fitness certificates from doctors on the first day of school.

