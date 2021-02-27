Primary Education Should Be In Marathi, Says Maharashtra Governor On Language Day

  • Home
`Marathi Bhasha Din' is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith awardee late V V Shirwadkar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 11:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday appealed people in the state to ensure that children receive primary education in Marathi. Speaking at an event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day, Koshyari said Maharashtra should pledge to provide primary education in Marathi to children.

`Marathi Bhasha Din' is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith awardee late V V Shirwadkar. While English should be mastered, one should take pride in one's mother tongue, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government was working to conserve and develop Marathi. "Easy and meaningful Marathi words should be used in official work," he said. The government will set up a "books village" in every district, Mr Thackeray announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

