  • Home
  • Education
  • Primary Classes To Reopen At Punjab Schools From January 27

Primary Classes To Reopen At Punjab Schools From January 27

Punjab School Reopening Date: The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 9:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students
Haryana: Schools To Reopen For Classes 6 to 8 From February First Week
Odisha Announces Reduction In Tuition Fee For Private Schools
Eklavya Model Residential School Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform
Tribal Affairs Ministry To Buy Khadi Fabric Worth Rs 14.7 Crore For Students Of Eklavya Schools
'What Are Travel Arrangements For Board Exams 2021?': Students Ask Education Minister
Primary Classes To Reopen At Punjab Schools From January 27
Primary Classes To Reopen At Punjab Schools From January 27
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

“Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27,” Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement here.

The minister said as per the decision, students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all school, he said. The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Mr Singla directed officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms. He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools Punjab Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Academician Sanjiv Mittal Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha University
Academician Sanjiv Mittal Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha University
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List
Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences Announces RUHS UG Pharmacy Result
Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences Announces RUHS UG Pharmacy Result
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
.......................... Advertisement ..........................