President Droupadi Murmu Approves Appointment Of New Directors At 8 IITs: Education Ministry

Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 10:48 pm IST
Source: PTI
President of India has approved the appointment of new directors at 8 IITs
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of new directors to eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the education ministry. Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

While Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad, the institute's current director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as Director of IIT Goa.

Others appointed for the top posts include -- KN Satyanarayana (IIT Tirupati), Rajiv Prakash (IIT Bhilai), Rajat Moona (IIT Gandhinagar) and Manoj Singh Gaur (IIT Jammu).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

