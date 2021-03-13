President Ram Nath Kovind To Visit Odisha Next Week, Attend NIT Rourkela Convocation

  • Home
The programme at NIT Rourkela is set to begin at 10 am on March 21, and the president would be delivering the convocation address on the occasion.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 3:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneswar:

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha next week during which he will attend the convocation ceremony at NIT Rourkela as the chief guest, official sources said. President Kovind will visit the premier institute on March 21, and visit Konark temple the next day, the sources said.

The programme at NIT Rourkela is set to begin at 10 am on March 21, and the president would be delivering the convocation address on the occasion.

Among others, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das are also expected to attend the convocation at NIT Rourkela.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

