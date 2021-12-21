Press Club Of India’s National-Level Essay Competition Result Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock Leaders For Tomorrow foundation's essay competition result announced (representational)

Result of the national-level essay competition for high school students by the Leaders For Tomorrow foundation, Press Club of India and Voice of Kids has been announced.

Shambhavi Sinha of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; Aanya Rastogi of Queens' College, Indore; Aadrit Banerjee of Apeejay School, Park Street; Satakshi Sharma of Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad; and Aseema of Notre Dame Academy, Patna are the top five winners.

Students from 27 States and Union Territories participated in the essay writing competition on the theme of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are overjoyed with the overwhelming response and participation of students from all across India in the competition and look forward to organising this competition on a much larger scale in the coming year," Binoy Job, Founder and CEO, Leaders for Tomorrow Foundation, said.

The top three winners will get Rs 20,000, Rs15,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively, in addition to other prizes, the organisers said.

“These include: three-full scholarships for a German language course offered by Goethe-Institut, full scholarships for writing and reporting programmes offered by Development Channel, certificates, cash awards, trophies and medals,” they said.

The competition was held in partnership with Korean Cultural Center, Goethe-Institut, and Development Channel.

“The top 100 winners competed in the finale round of the competition organized in association with our Principal Partner, the Korean Culture Centre. The students were given the option of writing an essay on either Cultural Relations between Korea and India or Korea's Status and Role in International Society. Bhavika Asmi Verma of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jharkhand and Srinivasa Hariharan Iyer of Sudarshan Vidya Mandir, Karnataka emerged as the top two winners, who will each receive a fully sponsored week-long victory trip to South Korea,” an official statement said.

“The top hundred participants will also be provided the opportunity to get trained as student reporters, working on reporting about development issues, sponsored by the Development Channel; training will begin on 27th December. All winning essays at the national and state levels will be published in Voice of Kids (VoK),” it said.