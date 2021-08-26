  • Home
  • Education
  • President Ramnath Kovind Addresses 9th Convocation Of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University In Lucknow

President Ramnath Kovind Addresses 9th Convocation Of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University In Lucknow

While speaking at the convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University here, the President asked youths to become job creators and not job seekers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 8:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6
Exclusion Of Students From Weaker Sections Can Create Digital Divide: Vice President
Andhra Pradesh Government Fixes School, College Fee
Assam Colleges, Universities To Reopen For Offline Classes From September First Week
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
President Ramnath Kovind Addresses 9th Convocation Of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University In Lucknow
President addresses 9th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Lucknow:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he hoped that India would be free of discrimination and a developed nation by 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of independence. While speaking at the convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University here, the President asked youths to become job creators and not job seekers.

"Today half of the country's population is below 25 years of age…when in 2047, we celebrate centenary of independence, you youths will be leading the country," he said.

"I hope by 2047, India is discrimination free and a developed country by efforts of your (present) generation. In future India, we must have imbibed justice, equality and brotherhood in our personal and social life," he added. He asked youths to start working with "full determination” for making India "samtamulak" (egalitarian) and strong.

Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kovind said if an educated person does not come forward for welfare of the society then education has not meaning. Now "our daughters are giving more fame to the country than our sons", he said. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion 1,424 students were given graduation, post graduation, PhD and MPhil degrees and gold medals were awarded to six of them. Earlier, the President laid foundation stone of Savitri Bai Phule hostel in the university.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University President Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
States To Protect Minors Who Lost Parents During COVID, Ensure Continuance Of Education: Supreme Court
States To Protect Minors Who Lost Parents During COVID, Ensure Continuance Of Education: Supreme Court
Exclusion Of Students From Weaker Sections Can Create Digital Divide: Vice President
Exclusion Of Students From Weaker Sections Can Create Digital Divide: Vice President
COVID-19: Special Vaccination Camp For Staff Of Thane Schools From August 27
COVID-19: Special Vaccination Camp For Staff Of Thane Schools From August 27
Andhra Pradesh Government Fixes School, College Fee
Andhra Pradesh Government Fixes School, College Fee
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................