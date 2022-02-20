  • Home
  • Education
  • President Kovind To Inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Lecture-Competition Programme On February 22

President Kovind To Inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Lecture-Competition Programme On February 22

"The MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) will hold the event in Bhopal, Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur and the SGSITS College in Indore. Students from government and private institutions can take part, for which they have to register on the government website," VC Mishra said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 1:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Students Affected By Closure Of 3 Canadian Colleges
Rs 1,827 Crore For National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship For Next 5 Years
Delhi L-G Suggests Indraprastha University To Seek Course Accreditation From Foreign Institutes
Schools Can Collect Normal Fees From Feb 16 As Physical Classes Resume: Calcutta HC
Government Approves Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Till March, 2026
Shift Covid Vaccination Centres From Delhi Government Schools: Parents Association Writes To LG
President Kovind To Inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Lecture-Competition Programme On February 22
The 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Lecture-Competition programme will be inaugurated through online mode
Image credit: PTI File Photo
Jabalpur:

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate through online mode on Tuesday the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', a nationwide week-long programme of competitions and lectures for school students and collegians. Kapil Deo Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University here, on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has selected three institutions in Madhya Pradesh to organise this programme.

"The MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) will hold the event in Bhopal, Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur and the SGSITS College in Indore. Students from government and private institutions can take part, for which they have to register on the government website," Mishra said. The 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' (science is revered all over) aims to attract students towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories, MPCST senior principal scientist Dr. PK Digghara told reporters.

"Each day of the programme is based on different themes. On February 23, it will be annals of history of Indian science, February 24 will be milestones of modern Indian science and technology, February 25 swadeshi paramparik inventions and innovations, February 26 science literature festival, while February 27 will have science and technology for next 25 years. The valedictory function will be on February 28," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
President Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in
NEET 2022 Preparation: Subject-Wise List Of Best Books
NEET 2022 Preparation: Subject-Wise List Of Best Books
Bar Council Of India Distances Itself From Online Law Course Purported As IGNOU's
Bar Council Of India Distances Itself From Online Law Course Purported As IGNOU's
Survey To Assess COVID-19 Impact On Delhi Govt School Children Soon
Survey To Assess COVID-19 Impact On Delhi Govt School Children Soon
GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow; Know How To Raise Objections, Calculate Score
GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow; Know How To Raise Objections, Calculate Score
.......................... Advertisement ..........................