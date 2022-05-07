President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday

  • Home
In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 7, 2022 10:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday
Image credit: PTI Photo/ File
New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur. The premier institute was established in 2015. In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

