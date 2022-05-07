President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday

Image credit: PTI Photo/ File President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur. The premier institute was established in 2015. In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.

