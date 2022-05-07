President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 7, 2022 10:28 pm IST | Source: PTI
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
7 min read Mar 05, 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur. The premier institute was established in 2015. In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Suggested For You
Streamed Webinar
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Streamed Webinar
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST