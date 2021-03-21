President Ram Nath Kovind To Attend NIT Rourkela Convocation Today

President Kovind will deliver the convocation address at NIT Rourkela today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela in Odisha today, March 21, to attend the 18th convocation ceremony of the institute as the chief guest.

NIT Rourkela convocation is set to begin at 10 am and the president would be delivering the convocation address.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das are also expected to attend the convocation at NIT Rourkela.

Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik receiving President Kovind on his arrival at Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. pic.twitter.com/fG1cKK4hRW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 20, 2021

DSc awardees, gold medal winners, silver medal winners and distinguished alumnus awardees will attend the convocation in person to receive their degrees and medala, the institute said.

“The medal winning graduates...are required to produce a copy of negative COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) report conducted within last 72 hours before the time of entry at the Main Gate of NIT Campus,” NIT Rourkela said.

Recently, NIT Rourkela and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed an agreement to set up a Space Technology Incubation Centre(S-TIC) in the institute campus.

This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research and development as well as space start-ups, an NIT Rourkela official had said.