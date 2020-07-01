  • Home
  • President Of India Approves State-Run Pondicherry Engineering College Upgrade To Technological University

The university will be an affiliating, teaching and research university and also facilitate and promote studies, research activities, technology incubation, product innovation and extension work in technology, management, architecture and science, according to a Gazette notification.

Puducherry:

The decks have been cleared for upgradation of the state-run Pondicherry Engineering College into a technological university with a Bill passed by the union territory assembly receiving the Presidential assent.

Puducherry already has a university in the Central sector to which all the academic and professional colleges including engineering colleges and medical colleges here are affiliated.

As per the Puducherry Technological University Act, the Lt Governor of the Union Territory will be the Chancellor of the University and Secretary to the territorial government (Higher Education) will by virtue of his office be the Pro Chancellor.

Puducherry Engineering College was established in the 1980s.

