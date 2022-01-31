"Emphasis Laid On Local Languages For Conducting Entrance Exams"; President Kovind Hails New Education Policy

  • Home
President Ram Nath Kovind said that teaching in six Indian languages is starting in 19 engineering colleges in 10 states this year

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 5:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday
Image credit: PTI/ LSTV
New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday lauded the National Education Policy, as it put emphasis on local languages. Addressing the Budget Session of Parliament, President said, "Local languages are being promoted through the National Policy on Education. Emphasis is being laid on conducting important entrance examinations for undergraduate courses in Indian languages as well." The President also informed the parliament that teaching in six Indian languages is starting in 19 engineering colleges in 10 states this year.

As Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Union Budget 2022 on February 1, the education sector expected an increase in allocation in this year's budget, with some changes in policies focusing on a longer term impact in the education sector. Last year, though the education sector was widely impacted due to the pandemic, but the government slashed the education budget by 6 per cent from what was announced in 2020.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

