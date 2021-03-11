President Kovind Addresses Convocation Of Anna University

President Ramnath Kovind addressed the 41st convocation of the Anna University today, March 11. Of the total one lakh students who received their degrees today, 69 students who topped in various undergraduate courses received the gold medal from President Kovind and selected first rank holders of full-time engineering and architecture courses received their degrees in person.

“I am told that more than one lakh candidates at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD levels are receiving degrees today of which about 45 per cent are women. Out of total students being conferred with gold medals and first-class degrees today, more than 60 per cent are women,” President Kovind informed.

“Anna University is blessed to be located in this land of Tamil Nadu which has been the cradle of knowledge and learning since times immemorial. The long literary tradition spanning over centuries in the form of Sangam Literature is a matter of pride for all Indians, as it symbolises the rich cultural heritage of our country,” President Kovind added.

President Kovind noted that Anna University is the first Indian university to design, develop and operate a satellite in association with ISRO. “Named ANUSAT, the satellite is not just an achievement but also an inspiration for young minds across the globe to open up and reach for the stars,” he said.

The College of Engineering at Anna University was established in 1794. “I am told that the oldest college of Anna university made humble beginnings in the form of the School of Survey in the summer of May 1794. Over the years, it became the famous Guindy College of Engineering which celebrated its 225th-anniversary last year,” he added.