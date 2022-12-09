  • Home
  • Education
  • President Droupadi Murmu Praises Doon University For Teaching Local Dialects To Students

President Droupadi Murmu Praises Doon University For Teaching Local Dialects To Students

The president also praised the university for implementing NEP saying it was a significant step towards making India a knowledge superpower.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 9:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

National Children Science Congress: Project Of Students From Tribal Jawhar To Be Presented
Madhya Pradesh: University Vice-Chancellors To Be Called 'Kulgurus' Instead Of 'Kulpatis'
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Centre Spent 63.3% On Media Campaign From 2016-17 To 2019-20
India, Germany Strengthen Partnership To Encourage Vocational Education, Training
No Proposal To Alter Existing Reservation Scheme In Admissions: Government
University Laws (Amendment) Bill Introduced In Kerala Assembly To Replace The Governor As Chancellor
President Droupadi Murmu Praises Doon University For Teaching Local Dialects To Students
President Draupadi Murmu
Dehradun:

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised Doon University for teaching Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari to students and said local dialects were precious to India's cultural heritage. "It is the only university in the state that teaches Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari, apart from five foreign languages such as Chinese, Spanish, German, Japanese and French, to its students," she said at the university's third convocation.

"Local dialects are a priceless part of our cultural heritage," she said. Ms Murmu also urged the students at the convocation to speak in their mother tongues at home. "If we don't speak our mother tongue, our identity will be lost. However high we may go in our chosen field of activity, we should not get away from our roots," she said. Ms Murmu said she was taught as a child that those who could not love their mother, mother tongue and motherland could not be called wise.

The president also said India was ruled by foreigners but the entire world was looking towards the country now because of Indians' love for their homeland and its ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). The president also praised the university for implementing the New Education Policy saying it was a significant step towards making India a knowledge superpower. "It is good that the university is committed to preparing the youth for the challenges of the 21st century because they are going to play a big role in achieving the national target of joining the league of developed nations over the next 75 years," Ms Murmu added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
President of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow
CLAT 2023: FAQs On Admit Card Download; Scribe Allotment
CLAT 2023: FAQs On Admit Card Download; Scribe Allotment
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEP Can Build New India That Vivekananda Envisioned: Tamil Nadu Governor
NEP Can Build New India That Vivekananda Envisioned: Tamil Nadu Governor
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................