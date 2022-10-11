President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Super Computer Facility At IIT Guwahati On October 13

  • Home
President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit IIT Guwahati on October 13 and will inaugurate ‘PARAM KAMRUPA’ Supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory.

President Murmu to visit IIT Guwahati on Oct 13
New Delhi:

President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on October 13. During her visit to the campus, President Murmu will inaugurate ‘PARAM KAMRUPA’ Supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER at IIT Guwahati. The President will be accompanied by Professor Jagadish Mukhi, Governor of Assam; Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Keshab Mahanta, Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Information Technology, Assam government among other dignitaries.

Welcoming the President, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said: “It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus. We are delighted that the Hon'ble President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, one of its kind supercomputer in the North East region, under the National Supercomputing Mission. I look forward to showcasing IIT Guwahati's work for the benefit of the North East region and its impact on the region."

The event at IIT Guwahati, an institute statement said, will also include the virtual Inauguration of the Medical College and Hospital in Dhubri, Assam, and a foundation stone laying ceremony for Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh, Assam and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, by the President of India.

