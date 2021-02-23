  • Home
President Attends Convocation Ceremony At Gujarat University

President Ram Nath Kovind attended the third convocation ceremony of the Central University of Gujarat. During the event he said that the educational institutions must have their students capable of progressing in the modern world community.

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind attended the third convocation ceremony of the Central University of Gujarat. During the event he said that the educational institutions must have their students capable of progressing in the modern world community.

The President said that under the new National Education Policy, efforts are being made to encourage education of modern knowledge-science based on Indian values with the aim to make our country a ‘knowledge super power’. He emphasised on including subjects on morality and public interest.

He then talked of making the students self-reliant as he said that Local resources, experiences and knowledge should be used for self-reliance. Students can make their education useful in the true sense by empowering local development through research and innovation with utilisation of local resources.

We must remember that our education should benefit the development of our society and country apart from personal benefit. By making efforts for the upliftment of the people who were relatively left behind in the development journey, they would be able to contribute towards building a better society, he added.

Lauding the University to give opportunities to the girls, he said that about 55 percent of the students getting education in the Central University of Gujarat, are girls and in today’s Convocation ceremony out of 21 medals 13 were won by girl students.

He further noted that students from about 30 Indian states are studying at Gujarat University. Calling the University “mini-India” he said, “85 percent students are from other states and union territories in this way the University campus is like a mini-India and is strengthening our national unity”.

