President Addresses 16th Convocation Of KGMU Lucknow

King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, held its sixteenth convocation online today, December 21. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressed the students and teachers of the Medical University through a video conference.

During the online address, President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Public hospitals such as King George’s Medical University have played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19. Due to their efforts, millions of countrymen are able to face the challenges of Covid-19 despite conditions like dense population and limited income.”

The President, as per a statement, specially thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers of public health institutions like KGMU who have been frontline warriors in facing Corona. He said that all praises fall short for these Corona-warriors. Many Corona-warriors have lost their lives in this war. Our country would always be indebted to these sacrifices.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in the KGMU 16th convocation, said that world-wide efforts are going on to harness the coordination of communication technology and individual talent of physicians in 21st-century health services. Healthcare sector is revolutionizing by the proper coordination of bio-sciences with big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, information technology and connectivity, President Kovind added.

The KGMU, with 58 specialties, has immense potential for interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary research based on primary data. He said that leading institutes like KGMU should also continue a high-level program on original research, the President added.

President Kovind said that the alumni of KGMU have been making significant contribution for the last several decades, adorning the highest posts of top medical institutions in the country and abroad. He noted that the Georgian Alumni Association of about 12,500 members is active internationally. He suggested the Association to establish a knowledge portal where all Georgians working in India and abroad could share their knowledge and experiences related to medical practice, research work, complex case treatment or healthcare.

The President expressed confidence that all the doctors of the new and old generations together can bring revolutionary changes in the field of healthcare and medicine in the country. He said that the talent and spirit of service of our doctors and nurses is well known all over the world. He wished that the healthcare sector of our country to be such that 'Cure in India' becomes a phrase in the whole world.