Presidency University 3rd Merit List Out; Admission Portal To Remain Open Till September 1

Image credit: Shutterstock The Presidency University has released the third provisional merit list today, August 30.

Presidency University 3rd Merit List: The Presidency University has released the third provisional merit list for provisional admission to the undergraduate courses today, August 30. The Presidency University payment and admission portal will remain open till September 1. Candidates can apply through the link – 14.139.217.88/puadmission2022/ulogin.php. It is mandatory for candidates to upload scanned images of passport-size recent photographs, signatures and the payment receipt at the time of online provisional admission at Presidency University.

The provisional merit lists have been prepared considering the reported candidates in the first online reporting held from August 12 to 16 and online verification of data against uploaded documents.

Presidency University Third Merit List Direct Link

The candidates need to pay Rs 3, 200 for admission to Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology, and Performing Arts and Rs 4,200 for admission to Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Geology, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics.

Presidency University Admission Against 3rd Merit List: Important Documents Required

Passport-size recent photographs.

Signatures.

Payment receipt.

The merit lists are duly approved by the competent authority subject to verification of submitted data by the candidates against the relevant documents which will be uploaded or produced by the candidates during verification processes.

The President University provisional admission 4th merit list will be out on September 2. Earlier, the university had declared the first provisional merit list on August 18 and the second merit list on August 25. The result of the Presidency University 2022 will be declared in the form of a rank card.