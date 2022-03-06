Preparing For NEET 2022? Check This List Of Top Medical Colleges

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2022: List of top medical colleges in India

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for NEET 2022 soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Result of the test is used by medical colleges in India for admit students to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses under 15 per cent all India and 85 per cent state quota seats.

Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 can check the list of top medical colleges in the country, their admission scheme and other information. The list is as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings. Results of NIRF 2022 rankings will be published later this year.

Top Medical Colleges In India 2022

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is the country’s most prestigious medical institution and a highly sought after destination of medical aspirants. The basic criteria for UG admission at AIIMS New Delhi is having an all India rank in the qualifying test NEET. Candidates have to participate in the all India quota counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent

Other AIIMS institutions in the country include AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. A few more AIIMS institutions will soon become functional.

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

