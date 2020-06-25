Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options

JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options To Prepare

With the lockdown persisting in many states, the current batch of students graduating Classes 9, 11 and 12 are going through a disruption they were not prepared for.

In the normal course, many of these students would be joining coaching classes if they wanted to pursue any of the professional programmes – engineering, medicine, law and others. About three million students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, for engineering and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, for medicine. A majority of them prepare at coaching centres following a schedule that typically lasts between one and two years.

However, the lockdown has put paid to any coaching plans that students or their parents may have had. Educational institutions may not be able to return to their normal functioning states before October, or even December. This has become a challenge for students who were hoping to start preparing for the 2021 and 2022 JEE Main and NEET exams.

The closure of coaching hubs in places like Kota, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi and Vijayawada has students casting about for alternatives. Not just that, online coaching for JEE and NEET preparation would help avoid travelling in times of the COVID scare.

Education technology, or edtech, firms are stepping in to fill the gap. World over, online coaching has grown to becoming a good and, in many cases, the first option for learners.

So, if you are preparing for JEE and NEET, here are five online options:

Byju’s: Though their dominance has been in the K12 segment, especially at the secondary school level, they are slowly making a serious foray into coaching. They don’t have live classes but offer recorded video lectures, a personalized technical product, mock tests and a performance. The 2021 product is priced at Rs 60,000.

Careers360: This made its mark in online counselling and now offers online coaching too. Affordable and relying heavily on Artificial Intelligence for personalization, it relies on smaller byte sized content for greater engagement. Careers360 also offers live classes, recorded video lectures, test series, 24X7 doubt solving, performance analysis report, and a personalized time table. This product for 2021 is priced at Rs 11,999.

Toppr: They have live classes, video recordings, test papers, performance analysis and doubt solving sessions. Toppr believes that each student is unique and a unique learning path has to be created using technology and data by explaining concepts. Their product is priced at Rs 40,000

Unacademy: The latest entrant in the paid online coaching space, Unacademy brought on board star faculty and platforms. It offers live classes, recorded video lectures, test series, doubt solving and performance analyses at a price of Rs 30,000.

Vedantu: Priced at Rs 64,799, Vedantu focuses largely on professional entrance exams only and has done well over the last couple of years. It has everything that others offer – Live classes, video lectures, mock tests, doubt solving etc.

