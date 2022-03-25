Preparing For CBSE Term 2 Exams? Here's All About Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

Updates on CBSE sample paper and marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams from April 26. The board has also released the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers along with their marking schemes. With the help of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, students can check the type of questions asked in the term 2 exams and the weightage of questions from each topic. Students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

By referring to the CBSE Class 10 sample papers and CBSE Class 12 sample papers, students can also know the format of the exam, topics covered and type of questions asked. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science.

CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10, Class 12

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.