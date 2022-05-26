Prepare With This SRMJEEE Knockout 2022 Programme To Score Well

SRMJEEE 2022 knockout programme to ace the entrance test

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will hold the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam, SRMJEEE 2022, phase 3 exams on June 25 and June 26. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. Applicants appearing for the SRMJEEE can check the Knockout Programme 2022 by Careers360. With the help of Careers360 SRMJEEE 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material, mock test series and performance analysis.

Candidates who want to take admission to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can submit their applications for phase 3 of SRMJEEE at srmist.edu.in by June 20.

The Careers360 knockout programme can be used to revise the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts, a statement on the SRMJEEE knockout programme said.

SRMJEE 2022 Knockout Programme: What’s For Students

An exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Aptitude of SRMJEEE online exam

Adaptive time table

Chapter-wise questions

Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision

Unlimited chapter-wise subject wise and full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy

