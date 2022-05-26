Prepare With This SRMJEEE Knockout 2022 Programme To Score Well

  • Home
SRMJEEE 2022 Knockout Programme: Applicants appearing for the SRMJEEE can check the Knockout Programme by Careers360 to ace the exam and secure a seat in the institute.

Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: May 26, 2022 6:08 pm IST

SRMJEEE 2022 knockout programme to ace the entrance test
SRMJEEE 2022 knockout programme to ace the entrance test
New Delhi:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will hold the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam, SRMJEEE 2022, phase 3 exams on June 25 and June 26. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. Applicants appearing for the SRMJEEE can check the Knockout Programme 2022 by Careers360. With the help of Careers360 SRMJEEE 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material, mock test series and performance analysis.

Candidates who want to take admission to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can submit their applications for phase 3 of SRMJEEE at srmist.edu.in by June 20.

The Careers360 knockout programme can be used to revise the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts, a statement on the SRMJEEE knockout programme said.

SRMJEE 2022 Knockout Programme: What’s For Students

  • An exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Aptitude of SRMJEEE online exam

  • Adaptive time table

  • Chapter-wise questions

  • Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision

  • Unlimited chapter-wise subject wise and full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam

