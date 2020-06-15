  • Home
  • “Prepare COVID-19 Action Plan For Adopted Villages”: Rajasthan Governor To Universities

“Prepare COVID-19 Action Plan For Adopted Villages”: Rajasthan Governor To Universities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has ordered universities to start COVID-19 awareness campaigns in the villages adopted under “University Social Responsibility” scheme.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 8:10 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said state universities will now have to prepare an action plan in their adopted villages in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and submit a progress report every month. In his capacity as the ex-officio chancellor of the state universities, he instructed the vice-chancellors to take measures regarding prevention and control of coronavirus infection in the adopted villages. Mr. Mishra has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of all the universities of the state, an official statement said.

The Governor has asked the vice-chancellors to send a progress report to the Raj Bhavan by the seventh of every month in this regard. The Governor has said that an awareness campaign should be launched to rescue villages from coronavirus infection.

Universities will now have to make the villagers aware of health protocols, social distancing norms, use of face masks and sanitisers. He said that the social obligation of universities have now increased towards villages.

The Governor said the Smart Village Initiative, a village adoption scheme by universities, has been renamed as ''University Social Responsibility''.

