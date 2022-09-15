Prepare Advisory Framework To Encourage Value Based Education In All Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan To CBSE

Twitter @dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening ’ programme for students of classes 1 to 5. This 'Awakening' programme is an initiative towards ensuring the overall personality development of the child in line with the philosophy of NEP 2020. "NEP 2020 is deeply inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. From Swami Vivekananda to Sri Aurobindo and Mahatma Gandhi, many of our greats envisioned an education system that is progressive and rooted in our civilisational values to take the country forward," Education Minister said in a tweet.

Mr Pradhan stated that along with implementing NEP 2020, it should also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for the final group of NEP 2020 apart from creating programmess for classes 1 to 8. "Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education. At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for the last cohort of NEP 2020 in addition to creating programmes for classes 1 to 8," Mr Pradhan added.

The Education Minister said that he had held a discussion with CBSE to design a framework which encourages value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class 12, so that students are ready to face the challenges of day to day life and focus towards progress of the nation and global welfare.

Mr Pradhan further added: "Our education system must be aligned to national priorities. We have to create 21st century citizens capable of taking global responsibilities. NEP 2020 with focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students is a step in that direction." He said that education should encompass social transformation also. Moral values and wisdom should be prioritised to material wealth. For building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, we should focus on Value-based education.