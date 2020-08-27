Pre Placement Offers Promising: IIT Bhubaneswar Director

The 2019‐2020 batch of IIT Bhubaneswar students who graduated in July have all been placed successfully through an “innovative on‐line mechanism”. The final year students are now preparing for the upcoming placement session of the institute scheduled from October 31, 2020 online.

An IIT Bhubaneswar statement issued said: “Amidst doubts expressed all around about the effect of placements for engineering students during 2020‐21, the first flush of pre‐placement offers (PPOs) now being handed out at IIT Bhubaneswar are pointing to a very encouraging placement season ahead, this year.”

Companies make pre‐placement offers based on performance of candidates who have interned with them. Many companies including Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs and GEP Solutions use PPO more, as it helps them select candidates better, over longer periods of time and in real work situations.

Professor RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar in a statement said: “The premier institute has seen a surge in PPOs this year with the offers received already equalling last year’s total offers and is sure to surpass.”

“Offers as high as 43 LPA CTC have already been made. Majority of them are core industries and are wide ranging indicating a health trend,” the director added.

Dr AK Pradhan, Professor‐in‐charge, Career Development Cell of the institute said: “The shift towards the virtual mode of hiring by organizations for the campus placements is sure to create a new trend of hiring process.”

“Companies use PPOs to get an early advantage in the war for talent at the placement season on campuses. The companies can come again for campus placements to hire more. The shift of the campus placements to the virtual mode will be the trend making it more safe and convenient and is sure to be promising despite of the ecosystem facing economic crisis owing to the ongoing pandemic situation across the globe,” added the IIT Bhubaneswar statement.